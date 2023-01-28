BBTitans: Chaos as Yemi and Miracle almost get physical because of Khosi

By Alex Balimwikungu

The truth or dare game played by the BBTitans housemates almost led to a physical fight, thanks to intervention.

BBTitans Khosi was about to explain her situation with Miracle when Yemi stopped her, which got Miracle angry.

Yemi who seems to be the most favoured of the two stopped Khosi from explaining and Miracle demanded that she did regardless, telling Yemi to shut up.

He (Yemi) refused to tolerate disrespect which led to an almost physical brawl that the rest of the housemates had to separate them.

The disrespect didn’t go down well with Yemi who got up to attack Miracle, a physical fight was eventually avoided because the other housemates rushed to intervene.

When the atmosphere became less tense, Miracle apologized to Yemi for disrespecting him, and affirmed that at that moment, he no longer has feelings for Khosi.