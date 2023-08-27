BBNaija: Why two housemates nearly exited reality show voluntarily

By Ahmad Muto

The last three seasons of reality show Big Brother Naija have taken a toll on the mental health of a number of housemates, with some having severe breakdowns.

The last person to prematurely exit the show was Kayvee in 2021. He later said he underestimated the effect isolation and integration with the other housemates would have on his mental health.

Also in 2021, minutes after Saskay’s eviction, she told the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that she was tired and wanted out.

On Tuesday, August 22, during her diary session, ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Lucy told Biggie she wanted to exit voluntarily because she couldn’t keep up with the chaos in the house. Biggie assured her that he was going to look into her issue. However, the following day, she told Biggie she had changed her mind and wanted to stay. “Right now, I would like to remain in the house.”

Lucy was a Big Brother Lockdown (2020) housemate. The similarity with Kayvee is this season, she was introduced weeks into the show on Sunday, August 20, and had to catch up with the rest. A task that Kayvee didn’t keep up with in 2021.

Housemate Seyi also this week made a reckless comment in the house against women that had him on the spot in and outside the house. He told his male housemates that he was going to train his sons to ‘run a train’ on people’s daughters. Running a train means multiple men engaging in sexual activity with a woman without consent. He later apologized to Biggie and the rest of the housemates.

Having a chat with Ilebaye, he said he regretted what he said and even considered voluntarily exiting the reality show.

“It was already affecting me to a certain degree. I was considering leaving the house because of it. Because it is really that bad for me,” he told llebaye.