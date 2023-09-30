BBNaija: Who will bag sh570m grand prize?

By Ahmad Muto

Reality show Big Brother Naija All Stars season will finally fold this Sunday, October 1, with six finalists, all hopeful they will emerge winner of the grand prize of sh570m (N120 million).

Cross, Ilebaye, CeeC, Mercy Eke, Adekunle and Pere are the half a dozen housemates that managed to make it to week 10 of the reality show, 72 days of suspense, feud, fun, romance, intrigue and evictions.

Mercy Eke is the only previous winner on the list, having won season four in 2019. However, this season challenged her so much that three weeks to the finale, she almost considered voluntary exit after a heated exchange with fellow housemate Alex.

Having made it to the finale however, as a previous winner, it puts her not far off from the grand prize. She has a fan base that is one of most vibrant and committed. A win for Mercy cannot really be a surprise.

Pere, an ex-military man, was first a season six housemate who joined that season as a wild card. A challenge to the other housemates to identify him so he could get evicted was unsuccessful, so he stayed and made it to the finale.

This All Stars season, Pere kept up with being one of the housemates with terrible social skills. He clashed with Alex, and fellow finalists Ilebaye and Adekunle. However, it takes a certain level of optimism to put him anywhere near the grand prize. Hard to see the title “BBNaija Winner” before his name.

Adekunle, who is one of the most immediate former BBNaija housemates, was in the 2022 house, season seven.

He was a finalist and the got evicted moments before Phyna was crowned winner. This All Stars season, Adekunle again positioned himself for the grand prize, after, among other escapades in the house, getting into a relationship with Venita. He kept it going until she got evicted.

Adekunle is an intelligent man who has a way with words, but he is still far off from winning the grand prize. If he does it, it will be a surprise.

Ilebaye, on her part, appears as if she just stumbled on the show and decided to take it one day at a time. To her name is a head of house title that she won after beating eight of her fellow housemates.

She was first in season seven in 2022 with fellow finalist Adekunle. However, she was one of the first housemates to get evicted that season, having left after the second eviction night. She barely had an impact on the show. This time she has sailed to the finale among stars, an improvement, but still way below winning the grand prize. At least not llebaye. Please No!

Cross is the current head of house, the very last one this season. He is a tough strategist right from season six in 2021 when he appeared first with a body that screams gym and supplements. Following his eviction then, he said he knew he was not going to win, but wanted to be in the top three.

Cross was the first to make it to the finale this season after getting immunity from eviction by one act – gathering the house’s equivalent of money called moniepoint coins with which he bought immunity for himself. However, is he sure this time he is winning or he still wants to be in the top three?

CeeC is like the poison of the reality show; hated and loved in equal proportions. She is confrontational and provocative. She was a housemate in season three, where she didn’t hide the fact that she was antisocial.

CeeC was despised by several of her housemates then, but she cared less and sailed to the finale.

This All Star season, she came back with the same vibe, but slightly updated social skills. She clashed with Tolanibaj and renewed the feud with Alex from season three of the reality before finally reconciling after six years.

CeeC is full of surprises. It is hard to read her game, but one thing she is sure of is being toxic wins.