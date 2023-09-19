BBNaija: Whitemoney’s eviction shocks housemates

By Ahmad Muto

The eviction of Big Brother Naija 2021 winner Whitemoney is likely to top the highlights of evictions this Big Brother Naija Allstars season following the events of Sunday, September 17, 2023.

His eviction was unexpected. He didn’t even pack up his bags like the tradition is for all housemates that are up for possible eviction. He was sure he would stay.



When the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced he had been evicted, the house first went silent to process the development. Whitemoney himself could not believe his ears.

2019 season winner Mercy Eke, who is the only previous winner left in the house, could not hide her shock.

The eviction obscured that of three other housemates that also didn’t receive enough votes to stay in Biggie’s house.

Neo must have seen the signs that it was time up for him, going by how he appropriately dressed to be received on stage for his exit interview.

Team Alex also didn’t vote enough for their favourite. Her numbers failed to add up and received the boot.

Omashola, a house guest introduced on Sunday, August 20, 2023 alongside Lucy, Prince and Kim Oprah, was the last of them still in the house. He also got evicted. None of the four guests stood a chance at the grand prize of sh570m.