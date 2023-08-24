Thursday, August 24, 2023
Entertainment

BBNaija: Tolanibaj rejects Neo’s decision to break up with her

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Turns out Big Brother Naija housemate Tolanibaj’s shenanigans were not only bothering viewers, but her love interest – Neo – too. This week in particular has been intense, with feats of jealousy and desperation that she openly displayed.

Ilebaye has been a victim. When she wore Neo’s jacket, she was confronted. When Neo gifted her a pair of socks, Tolanibaj walked to her drawer, opened and took it away. It wasn’t long before Neo dragged her to the shower room and privately asked her to stop embarrassing him.

However, that didn’t stop. On Wednesday, August 24, during a follow up conversation, Neo finally decided to let Tolanibaj know that he has been thinking about ending the relationship that has seen female housemates avoid him for fear of confrontation.

“I have been thinking about life situations of recent. So I was thinking I should just back off,” Neo told her.

However, she replied that she was not ready to end the relationship and will carry on with it regardless. “This thing that you want to quit, I’m not quitting it o. You can quit it on your own side. This is just one of the many obstacles that we will overcome.”

This forced fans of the show to dig up an old clip of an episode of the Big Brother Lockdown reunion in 2021, where Tolanibaj, with an incensed tone, told Neo he is not her type, not attractive and, therefore, not attracted to him at all. During the episode, Vee, who was dating Neo at the time, looked agape as the exchange unfolded.

