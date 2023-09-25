BBNaija: Soma, Angel & Venita evicted, finale set for October 1

By Ahmad Muto

The curtain is fast falling on the Big Brother All Stars season, but first, some housemates have had to be sent packing.



On Sunday, September 24, 2023, the last batch to not make the cut for the season finale got evicted.

Angel and Soma, one of the season’s couples, left together. Adekunle managed to survive eviction, but his love interest, Venita, was not as lucky.

Pere also survived eviction leaving him, Adekunle, Mercy, Cee-C, Ilebaye and Cross as the six finalists battling for the sh570m (N120 million) grand prize.

The winner is set to be announced on Sunday, October 1, 2023, after 72 days of intense drama, suspense, intrigue and romance.

The reality show kicked off on Sunday, July 23, 2023 with 20 housemates. Only two had won the reality show before – Mercy was winner season IV, while Whitemoney was winner season VI. The others were Cee-C, Kiddwaya, Frodd, Pere, Angel, Neo, Alex, Tolanibaj, Cross, Seyi, Uriel, Doyin, Adekunle, Venita, Ike, Soma and Princess.

On Sunday, August 20, Biggie introduced four more housemates – Lucy, Omashola, Kim Oprah and Prince – but as houseguests and, therefore, stood no chance of competing for the grand prize. None made a month in the house.