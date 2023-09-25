Monday, September 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News BBNaija: Soma, Angel & Venita evicted, finale set for October 1
Celebrity News

BBNaija: Soma, Angel & Venita evicted, finale set for October 1

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

The curtain is fast falling on the Big Brother All Stars season, but first, some housemates have had to be sent packing.

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, the last batch to not make the cut for the season finale got evicted.

Angel and Soma, one of the season’s couples, left together. Adekunle managed to survive eviction, but his love interest, Venita, was not as lucky.

Pere also survived eviction leaving him, Adekunle, Mercy, Cee-C, Ilebaye and Cross as the six finalists battling for the sh570m (N120 million) grand prize.

The winner is set to be announced on Sunday, October 1, 2023, after 72 days of intense drama, suspense, intrigue and romance.

The reality show kicked off on Sunday, July 23, 2023 with 20 housemates. Only two had won the reality show before – Mercy was winner season IV, while Whitemoney was winner season VI. The others were Cee-C, Kiddwaya, Frodd, Pere, Angel, Neo, Alex, Tolanibaj, Cross, Seyi, Uriel, Doyin, Adekunle, Venita, Ike, Soma and Princess.

On Sunday, August 20, Biggie introduced four more housemates – Lucy, Omashola, Kim Oprah and Prince – but as houseguests and, therefore, stood no chance of competing for the grand prize. None made a month in the house.

You may also like

Comedian Sesa Bat ends obsession with Zari

RnB star Usher Raymond to headline Super Bowl Halftime show

Leila Kayondo reveals why she didn’t attend friend Evelyn Lagu’s burial

I am getting married next year – ex-Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande

I met my husband on Facebook – Vivian Tendo

Big Trill asks Sheebah, Cindy to do collabo

Keeping quiet doesn’t mean I am stupid, Manager Roger tells Geosteady

Zulitums and Fik Fameica to represent Uganda in Coke Studio

Cindy reveals attempts to frustrate her during musical battle

Sheebah and Cindy meet, ignore each other at Evelyn Lagu funeral

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.