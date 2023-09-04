BBNaija: Seyi’s eviction animates reality show fans

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Seyi escaped eviction from the show twice, making him the biggest beneficiary of the now discontinued jury system where former housemates were brought to decide who got evicted. Seyi was the reason there were protests from fans because twice, he had the least number of votes, but twice he survived.

However, on Sunday, September 3, he packed and left the house, sparking celebration from a section of fans of the show that prayed and fasted for it. He should have left earlier, they said.

That aside, a misogynistic statement he made weeks ago about his plans to train his sons to ‘run trains on people’s daughters’ meaning sexual activity with women without consent, didn’t help his case even after multiple apologies.

The other housemate that was sent packing was Lucy. Recall she told Biggie last week that she was considering voluntary exit because of the chaos in the house before changing her mind the next day and asking to stay. The former Lockdown (2020) housemate was introduced in the house on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Prince, also a newcomer introduced two weeks ago with Lucy, was sent packing. He received the news from Biggie himself in the diary room. Very cringe!

Ike, who was proactive in the house with a strategy, had his eviction come as a surprise.

With Princess, Uriel, Tolanibaj, Frodd, Kiddwaya evicted in the past weeks, it brings the total of evicted housemates to nine. This leaves 12 housemates battling for the grand prize of sh570m.