BBNaija: Omashola is head of house with no shot at sh570m grand prize

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Naija housemate Omashola is the new head of house for week seven, taking over from Doyin, the second female all stars head of house.

He clinched the coveted title after getting lucky with the ‘Ball game of luck’ and displaying the most exceptional mental strength of all the 12 housemates.

Omashola’s challengers were Kimoprah, Cross, Neo Adekunle, and Venita who managed to waltz their way to the second round, but Omashola was in luck after getting all his 22 balls in the right container.

That means he has privileges this week and one of them is the ultimate peace of mind that comes with immunity from possible eviction.

Whitemoney, Ilebaye, Cee-c and Mercy are his chosen BFFs who will enjoy some of the head of house perks with him.

Omashola, a former Pepper Dem (2019) contestant, was introduced as a guest in the house two weeks ago and, therefore, has no shot at the grand prize of sh570m.

He expressed disappointment a day after he walked into the house, telling Biggie they should have invited him earlier among the original All Stars housemates to compete for the grand prize.