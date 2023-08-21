Monday, August 21, 2023
BBNaija: Kiddwaya evicted, four new housemates introduced

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

As the tradition has been the last few seasons, new housemates were introduced on Sunday, August 20, 2023 adding oomph to what has already turned out to be quite a dramatic season. The suspense has been epic, the confrontations very blistering and now the addition of four new housemates from two previous seasons – Lucy, (Lockdown season), Omashola (Pepper Dem season), Kim Oprah (Pepper Dem season), & Prince (Lockdown season).

The excitement among the housemates as they made their way into the house was palpable, however, because the reality show has a bunch of twists unleashed every season, these four will not be competing for the grand prize of N120 million (Ush570 million).

Kiddwaya didn’t get the chance to share space with the new housemates because he was on his way out of the show following his eviction. He was at the bottom with Tolanibaj and the jury – Saskay, Elozonam and Vee voted him out.

Kiddwaya joins Princess and Uriel as the three Big Brother Naija All stars evicted housemates.

