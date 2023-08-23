Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News BBNaija: Kiddwaya evicted, four new housemates introduced
Celebrity News

BBNaija: Kiddwaya evicted, four new housemates introduced

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

As the tradition has been the last few Big Brother Naija seasons, new housemates were introduced on Sunday, August 20, adding oomph to what has already turned out to be quite a dramatic season.

The suspense has been epic, the confrontations very blistering with the addition of four new housemates from two previous seasons – Lucy and Prince (Lockdown season), as well as Omashola and Kim Oprah (Pepper Dem season).

The excitement among the housemates as they made their way into the house was palpable. However, because the reality show has a bunch of twists unleashed every season, these four will not be competing for the grand prize of N120 million (sh570m).

Kiddwaya didn’t get the chance to share space with the new housemates because he was on his way out of the show following his eviction. He was at the bottom with Tolanibaj and the jury – Saskay, Elozonam and Vee voted him out.

Kiddwaya joins Princess and Uriel as the three Big Brother Naija All Stars evicted housemates.

You may also like

Spice Diana stings Sheebah after Cindy battle

Akothee to charge sh1.3 million for access to information about her marriage

Prof. Gilbert Bukenya attends Nyash Festival

Denim fashion store launched at Motiv

Sauti Sol upset Khaligraph Jones over cheap farewell concert tickets

Zari Hassan gifts eldest son luxury car

Khalifa Aganaga lands nine-year Canada visa

It’s promoter Abtex who has benefitted from Alien Skin – Ziza Bafana

Diamond Platnumz sues Congolese artiste after YouTube pulls down song

Spice Diana, Fameica, Azawi win big at East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.