BBNaija: Housemates continue to demand voluntary exit

By Ahmad Muto

Season eight of reality television show Big Brother Naija dubbed All Stars is fast becoming the most toxic of all given the rate at which housemates have contemplated voluntary exit from Biggie’s house. Remember, these are not new housemates like all the previous seasons. All the housemates experienced the show in the past and some even emerged winners so they knew, one being Mercy Eke who won season four in 2019.

She considered voluntary exit from the show last week following a confrontation with fellow season four alumni, Alex. This was after an arena game, where she was told to ‘go and die.’

During her Diary Session, she recounted to Biggie how the words coming from Alex carried weight because they are friends outside the house, and for that reason, she told Biggie she was ready to go home.

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Doyin disclosed to fellow housemate Whitemoney that she also intended to exit the show voluntarily because of sadness and isolation.

Whitemoney, however, advised her against it. He convinced her Big Brother Naija is a very big platform to just consider exiting without being evicted. He added that regret was going to take over the moment she stepped out.

In late August after just a week in the house, considering she was introduced as a guest, Lucy, a Lockdown season alumni (2020), told Biggie during her Diary Session that she was considering exiting the show voluntarily because of chaos that she couldn’t keep up with. However, she changed her mind the following day, telling Biggie she wished to stay. On Sunday, September 3 though, she was evicted because she didn’t score enough votes to keep her in the house.

Seyi, the same week as Lucy, also considered voluntary exit. He told fellow housemate Ilebaye he regretted a reckless comment he made about women during a conversation. He said he was going to train his sons to run trains on people’s daughters (meaning multiple men engaging in sexual activity with girls without consent). It sparked a lot of outrage alienating a number of his fans. He was evicted the same night as Lucy.

This season has taken a toll on the mental health of some housemates and they are open about it, making the grand prize of sh570m seem like an unworthy honour.