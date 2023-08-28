BBNaija: Frodd, Tolanibaj evicted

By Ahmad Muto

Well, Tolanibaj’s most dramatic week turned out to be her last in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house. It was completely intriguing given that she had spent the past week clashing with Cee-c over who has the most beautiful body and why she was acting like Neo had her kidney.

Tolanibaj also clashed with Ilebaye over spending time with Neo, hugging and accepting gifts from him. Tolanibaj also received a warning from Neo to stop embarrassing him with her feats of jealousy. Neo also suggested breaking up with her, but she assured him she was not quitting the relationship regardless of the circumstances.

Now, going by the fact that fans of the reality show love drama, you would expect them to vote to keep her in the house. But it looks like she overplayed her hand. The votes didn’t add up well to keep her in the race for the N120m (sh570m). She was second last from the bottom with 1.55% and Sunday, August 27, was her last full day in the house.

On the other hand, Frodd’s eviction came as a surprise, having managed only 1.22% of the vote. His wife welcomed a baby two weeks ago, and news was delivered to him by Biggie himself. A win.

Frodd also had one of the most epic diary sessions this season when he tried to warn his mechanic, but Biggie didn’t let him deliver the message by promptly ending the diary session. Frodd had seen himself in the finale with Mercy Eke and Whitemoney who both won their respective seasons.

This makes a total of five evicted housemates following Princess, Uriel and Kiddwaya who were evicted earlier