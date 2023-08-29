BBNaija: Cross lets Doyin slither her way to head of house

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin is the new head of house. However, she didn’t have to floor all the housemates in a tight race to clinch the title. She begged Cross, her biggest threat, to let her win. The reward was a BFF badge, which he agreed to and gladly let her win. She is the second female head of house this season eight after Mercy in week four.

The other three BFF badges went to Neo, Kimoprah and Mercy that will enjoy the head of house perks with her like access to the head of house lounge.

As head of house, Doyin is also safe from possible eviction this week.

The other housemate safe from possible eviction is Alex. Her win wasn’t far different from Doyin’s.

During the new Black Envelope game, Venita, Mercy and Prince each found a black envelope, but Venita’s wasn’t a pass, neither was Mercy’s. Prince has to pick one housemate to get immunity from possible eviction this week. He picked Alex.