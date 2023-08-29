Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News BBNaija: Cross lets Doyin slither her way to head of house
Celebrity News

BBNaija: Cross lets Doyin slither her way to head of house

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin is the new head of house. However, she didn’t have to floor all the housemates in a tight race to clinch the title. She begged Cross, her biggest threat, to let her win. The reward was a BFF badge, which he agreed to and gladly let her win. She is the second female head of house this season eight after Mercy in week four.

The other three BFF badges went to Neo, Kimoprah and Mercy that will enjoy the head of house perks with her like access to the head of house lounge.

As head of house, Doyin is also safe from possible eviction this week.

The other housemate safe from possible eviction is Alex. Her win wasn’t far different from Doyin’s.

During the new Black Envelope game, Venita, Mercy and Prince each found a black envelope, but Venita’s wasn’t a pass, neither was Mercy’s. Prince has to pick one housemate to get immunity from possible eviction this week. He picked Alex.

You may also like

Kayanjas dot on each other on 32nd wedding anniversary

I support Sheebah because she is brown, says Gravity Omutujju

BBNaija: Frodd, Tolanibaj evicted

Levixone, Azawi, Ghetto Kids nominated for Rwanda’s Trace Awards and Festival 

Teargas fired as Bobi performs at Zex Bilangilangi concert, fans run for...

Brother confirms Nigerian star Solidstar is battling mental health issues

John Blaq tired of trying to find Rema for collaboration

Chameleone misses Masaka Street Jam for first time

Geosteady worried over Sevo birthday party security ahead of Africana show

Singer Laika irked by fans claiming that she sleeps with manager

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.