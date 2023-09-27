Wednesday, September 27, 2023
BBNaija: Cross emerges last All Stars head of house

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Cross has emerged the final head of house this season eight for week 10 after acing the challenge. He defeated all the remaining five other finalists – Mercy, IIebaye, Pere, Cee-c and Adekunle.

This is the second time Cross has won head of house, replacing IIebaye, making him the only housemate to win it twice. He outmanoeuvred and outpaced the other housemates during their dicey game, earning him the coveted title.

For his BFFs, Cross chose Pere and Cee-C, meaning they will enjoy privileges like access to the head of house bedroom, lounge and gym. Cross first won head of house in week eight.

Recall Doyin begged Cross to let her win head of house in August after he turned out to be the one person standing between her and the title.

Cross agreed and was rewarded by being selected as a BFF, and, therefore, enjoyed BFF privileges. He could possibly have won head of house three times.

The grand finale takes place this Sunday, October 1, 2023 and the winner will walk away with sh570m (N120 million).

