Batwa to perform at this year’s rhythm festival

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Do you want to experience the true African rhythm, then don’t miss this year’s Pearl Rhythm Festival featuring the Batwa community from Kisoro, who will be among the key performers.

Those who have been to the Batwa trail experience in Mughinga and Bwindi National Parks can attest to their unique beat depicting the true African sound from their locally made instruments from bamboo and other materials.

The Batwa performance is one of those things that no one should not dare miss, or else you will have nothing to tell.

Though it is one of the minority ethnicities in the country, commonly known for its relatively short size and ancient practices of food gathering and survival in forests, they have a lot to catch your eyes on stage.

The Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) boss, Frances, said Ugandans need to embrace this year’s festival after being disrupted by COVID-19 for two years.

“We urge the public to turn up in big numbers to support and promote culture and performance of their own. We hope this year’s event will be better than the past events,” he said.

The event is to run from October 29th and 30th at the National Theatre in Kampala.

It will also feature Kyekyeku (France/Ghana), Mama C(USA/TZ), General Czarbu, Noah Muhumuza, and Brian Alideki all from Uganda among others.

The Director of Power Rhythm Foundation, Suzan Kerunen said the Batwa have a lot to offer in terms of rhythm that people were not aware of.

“So we want people to see the potential they have in terms of performance. We have oriented, trained, and supported them to make their own instruments which produce a very nice sound that everyone would love to listen to,” he added.