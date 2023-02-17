Battle of friends as Cheptegei, Kamworor, Kiplimo set to lock horns

By Javier Silas Omagor

As the 2023 World Cross Country Championships prepares for the February 18 showdown in Bathurst, New Wales, Australia, its 10km senior men category offers a snapshot of the opposing forces seeking to shape the event’s history- those aiming at stepping up on the plate to be counted, content with the status quo and those who aspire for more.

Arguably, it promises to be the most entertaining category of the championships as it will be headlined by the defending champion, a two-time winner, the world half marathon champion, Olympic and world gold medallists.

The top three from the last edition in Aarhus in 2019 all return as Joshua Cheptegei races to retain his crown against a field featuring his fellow Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo, runner-up four years ago, and Kenya’s two-time champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who managed a bronze last time out.

Though little is documented about it, the three elite athletes are very close friends who keep visiting each other from time to time despite living in two neighboUring countries; Uganda and Kenya.

Kamworor, who travelled to Uganda to attend the marriage ceremony of Cheptegei on October 31 2021, will be joined on the Kenyan team by world half marathon silver medallist Kandie Kibiwott and Diamond League champion Nicholas Kipkorir.

The Kenyan trio are training partners of world marathon icon Eluid Kipchoge and they will aim at frustrating their Ugandan friends who have been dominated of late as witnessed in the 2022 Oregon World Championships (Cheptegei gold in 10,000m) and 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (Kiplimo double gold in 10,000m and 5,000m).

After disappointment at his home edition of the championships in Kampala in 2017, when he struggled while leading on the last lap and eventually finished 30th with Kamworor slotting in to win the race, Cheptegei was triumphant in Aarhus, Denmark two years later as he became the first Ugandan in history to win world cross country title via senior men slot.

Despite his trademark strong performance, Kamworor’s chances of retaining the title diminished with a couple of meters to run when not only Cheptegei cruised past him but the 22-year-old Kiplimo also overpowering and leaving him for dust on the Danish soil.

The running police officer was only adding to his world 10,000m silver from 2017 and two Commonwealth Games titles from 2018.

Since then, he has become an Olympic and world champion, winning the 5,000m in Tokyo and the 10,000m in Doha and Oregon respectively.

Last year (2022) he also successfully defended his 10,000m world title in Oregon while he has also set world records in both disciplines.

Affected by injury in 2022, Cheptegei ended his year with a 10km win in Madrid in 27:09 on New Year’s Eve and together with his coaches Addy Ruiter and Benjamin Njia, the 26-year-old has been working towards the World Cross Country Championships since then.

Joined by Kiplimo, who has individual gold medal ambitions of his own, plus 2019 U20 ninth-place finisher Samuel Kibet, prudently talented Isaac Kibet, Martin Kiprotich Magengo and 19-year-old Rogers Kibet, who placed in the top three at four World Cross Country Tour Gold meetings last year, another team medal will be the aim.

Kamworor’s threat

Kamworor has lately struggled with injuries which slowed down his progress both nationally and internationally.

Resultantly, Kamworor experienced a defeat in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon when he rarely featured in the 42km marathon finishing in a rather disappointing distant position.

But with those hiccups behind him, the 30-year-old – winner of the U20 world cross country title in Punta Umbria in 2011 before his senior wins in Guiyang in 2015 and Kampala in 2017 – will look to dethrone his friend Cheptegei.

In January (2023) the three-time world half marathon champion won at the National Police Service Cross Country Championships ahead of Commonwealth 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu Ebenyo, and he has proven time and time again that he thrives on the major stage.

With former world half marathon record-holder Kandie, Sabastian Kimaru Sawe and Olympic and world 5000m finalist Kipkorir joining them in the Kenyan squad, the nation has a strong opportunity to claim the senior men’s team title for the first time since 2011.

War within

It is not only Kamworor’s friendship with the Ugandans on the line but that in the race fans will be treated to a war-within affair as well.

“Once the gun is triggered, the boys will be working less as a team but more as individual competitors so yes you can expect stiff competition amongst themselves as well,” Njia said.

Kiplimo and Cheptegei have raced against each other before and though the latter has always come on top on several occasions, the former has also had registered victories at the expense of his senior compatriot, for-instance during the World Athletics Half Marathon 2020.

Two years on from becoming Uganda’s first ever World Cross Country Championships gold medallist thanks to his U20 win on home soil, Kiplimo missed the senior title by just four seconds in Aarhus, but like Cheptegei, his star has continued to rise ever since.

The Kween district born speedy merchant won the world half marathon title in 2020 and then claimed Olympic and world bronze in the 10,000m, before doing what Cheptegei has never managed to do all his career, completing a major double in 5000m and 10,000m in the same event, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He stunningly put in a robust show in the Great North Run in September to deny Ethiopia’s great Selemon Barega victory in Newcastle, England before returning to dominate the home soil during the National Cross Country regional trials at Tuban Primary School.

Under the keen watch of coaches Peter Chelangat and Italian Lacopo Brasi, the youthful Kiplimo is growing his global stage threat and will be aiming at another gold over the weekend.

Threats from elsewhere

Ethiopia will also be looking to regain a team title claimed in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Their greatest strength comes in the form of Olympic 10,000m champion Barega and world 5km national record-holder Berihu Aregawi.

Leading the way is Barega, who made world finals in the 5000m and 10,000m in Oregon and then finished behind Kiplimo to win silver in the Great North Run half marathon in September before starting his year with a win at the Elgoibar Juan Muguerza Cross Country.

So far his World Cross career features two fifth-place finishes – one in the senior race in 2019 and another in the U20 event in 2017.

Aregawi is another athlete to watch. The 21-year-old, who finished fourth in the Olympic 10,000m final in Tokyo, won the Jan Meda Cross Country in Sululta – Ethiopia’s trial race for Bathurst – at the start of the year and made his World Cross Country Championships debut.

South Sudan’s Abraham Majok, who has been training in Kapchorwa Uganda with the Cheptegeis will also be aiming at upsetting the big boys.

The pacey Majok has registered a couple of victories in South Sudan and internationally and that could turn-out to help his confidence levels.

Then there’s Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera – 11th at the 2019 World Cross but winner of last season’s World Cross Country Tour and joint leader on this season’s tour – along with many other athletes ready to make their mark.

Spain’s Nassim Hassaous and Abdessamad Oukhelfen, who have also been busy on the World Cross Country Tour Gold circuit in their home country, compete at the World Cross Country Championships for the first time.

The US team is led by national cross country champion Emmanuel Bor, who has experience from competing at the 2019 edition in Aarhus, and he’s joined by 2017 11th-place finisher Sam Chelanga.

To say the least, the senior men’s 10km at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships looks set to offer a titanic clash for ages.