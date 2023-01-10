Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Battered girl in viral video not cooperating with police

By Alex Balimwikungu

A diminutive girl who appeared in a viral video on social media being beaten by a gang of girls over a man is not cooperating with police.

In a shocking move, the girl has chosen to take the blame for whatever predicament befell her.  In the disturbing video that caused ripples on social media on Monday, the victim is seen being flogged by a motley crew of pubescent girls who accuse her of ‘crossing the line’. They accused her of trying to sleep with one of their boyfriends.

Police on Monday kicked off investigations into circumstances under which three girls and a boy beat up a colleague.

However, according to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, when they got in touch with the victim in a bid to ensure she records a statement and provide more evidence to pin the suspect, the victim blamed herself for her predicaments.

“She has refused to cooperate with the Police to help identify the suspects but is instead blaming herself for whatever happened and feels she deserved the beating,”

Owoyesigyire revealed that police agreed with the victim’s mum in a bid to help her get over the traumatizing moment she went through during the incident.

