Batalo East’s traditional dance ‘NAMBI’ to show at National Theatre this week

By Aloysius Kasoma

The stage is set for an unparalleled theatrical spectacle of a fusion of tradition and urban flair to take centre stage at the National Theatre this weekend, from August 25 to 27.

Since 2019 from the Batalo East festival to full production, NAMBI is a vibrant theatre dance production poised to redefine the boundaries of artistic expression by seamlessly blending the essence of tradition with the dynamic energy of urban influences.

According to Aggrey Bwaita, a marketing and communications officer, NAMBI emerges an artistic embroidery of tradition and urban dynamism as a true masterpiece that defies convention, weaving together the intricate threads of Ugandan heritage with the vivacious pulse of urban culture.

“This extraordinary fusion comes to life under the spotlight, as the remarkably talented performers who made it through auditions (Batalo is an organisation, not a dance group) showcase their unparalleled skill, boundless passion, and incredible versatility through an enthralling interplay of theatre and dance,” he said.

Bwaita said the production is under the direction of Lillian Maximillian Nabaggala, who embarks on a journey that explores the intricate dance between time-honoured tradition and the ever-evolving urban landscape.

NAMBI weaves a captivating narrative that reflects the delicate balance between preserving heritage and embracing the spirit of modern innovation.

“Through this mesmerising theatre dance spectacle, we endeavour to bridge the gap between tradition and urban themes. We celebrate the captivating allure of our cultural heritage while embracing the pulsating dynamism of contemporary society.

“A symphony of talent and creativity featuring an ensemble cast of extraordinary dance artists, including Nambooze Haula, Natabi Salaama, Nakato Racheal, Kaweesa Shanta, and Nabaggala L. Maximillian, and set to an evocative musical score by Izaya the composer, NAMBI promises an unforgettable immersion into the world of theatre.”

The synergy between the performers’ talents and the awe-inspiring set design promises to transport audiences into a realm where tradition melds seamlessly with urban enthusiasm, inviting them to immerse themselves in the transformative power of dance and storytelling.

Nabaggala is shaping the choreographic vision with dynamic talent, and boasts an impressive portfolio spanning choreography, dance, styling, and creative artistry.

Her visionary approach has been instrumental in shaping the heart and soul of NAMBI. Shde embarked on this creative journey in May, working collaboratively with a dedicated team to craft a production that resonates with tradition’s essence while capturing the vivacity of the modern world.