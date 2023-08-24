Friday, August 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Batalo East’s traditional dance ‘NAMBI’ to show at National Theatre this week
Editor's Picks

Batalo East’s traditional dance ‘NAMBI’ to show at National Theatre this week

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Aloysius Kasoma

The stage is set for an unparalleled theatrical spectacle of a fusion of tradition and urban flair to take centre stage at the National Theatre this weekend, from August 25 to 27.

Since 2019 from the Batalo East festival to full production, NAMBI is a vibrant theatre dance production poised to redefine the boundaries of artistic expression by seamlessly blending the essence of tradition with the dynamic energy of urban influences.

According to Aggrey Bwaita, a marketing and communications officer, NAMBI emerges an artistic embroidery of tradition and urban dynamism as a true masterpiece that defies convention, weaving together the intricate threads of Ugandan heritage with the vivacious pulse of urban culture.

“This extraordinary fusion comes to life under the spotlight, as the remarkably talented performers who made it through auditions (Batalo is an organisation, not a dance group) showcase their unparalleled skill, boundless passion, and incredible versatility through an enthralling interplay of theatre and dance,” he said.

Bwaita said the production is under the direction of Lillian Maximillian Nabaggala, who embarks on a journey that explores the intricate dance between time-honoured tradition and the ever-evolving urban landscape.

NAMBI weaves a captivating narrative that reflects the delicate balance between preserving heritage and embracing the spirit of modern innovation.

“Through this mesmerising theatre dance spectacle, we endeavour to bridge the gap between tradition and urban themes. We celebrate the captivating allure of our cultural heritage while embracing the pulsating dynamism of contemporary society.

“A symphony of talent and creativity featuring an ensemble cast of extraordinary dance artists, including Nambooze Haula, Natabi Salaama, Nakato Racheal, Kaweesa Shanta, and Nabaggala L. Maximillian, and set to an evocative musical score by Izaya the composer, NAMBI promises an unforgettable immersion into the world of theatre.”

The synergy between the performers’ talents and the awe-inspiring set design promises to transport audiences into a realm where tradition melds seamlessly with urban enthusiasm, inviting them to immerse themselves in the transformative power of dance and storytelling.

Nabaggala is shaping the choreographic vision with dynamic talent, and boasts an impressive portfolio spanning choreography, dance, styling, and creative artistry.

Her visionary approach has been instrumental in shaping the heart and soul of NAMBI. Shde embarked on this creative journey in May, working collaboratively with a dedicated team to craft a production that resonates with tradition’s essence while capturing the vivacity of the modern world.

You may also like

Konshens awarded sh660m in copyright lawsuit against Ugandan telecom giant

Peter Sematimba is not appreciated enough – Roger Mugisha

Geosteady vows to marry new lover Hindu Kay ‘soon’

Nyege Nyege dates announced, Busoga artistes to get exclusive stage

Nyege Nyege shifts from Itanda Falls, changes dates

Chameleone clashes with promoter over Escalade

Vengeful Sheebah, composed Cindy trade savage retorts

Legislator Racheal Magoola stands in way of cinema demolition

BBNaija: Kiddwaya evicted, four new housemates introduced

Kimbugwe crowned first Bell CEO, wins car

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.