Basketmouth’s wife swore they would never divorce

By Ahmad Muto

One of Nigeria’s most revered comedians, Basketmouth, real name Bright Okpocha revealed two days to Christmas that he was divorcing his wife of a dozen years.

The one issue he was not carrying to 2023. He made the revelation via Instagram detailing how with Elsie, they ‘painfully’ agreed to part ways but continue to co-parent. “For the first and last time.

As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is unavoidable situation. After much deliberation, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need,” he wrote.

However, a video from 2019 that has since obscured the main divorce news emerged online showing them together talking about how divorce was unthinkable for them. Responding to a question about the possibility of a separation, Elsie said: “Divorce is not on the table.”

Basket mouth on his part said nothing was ever going to cause them to divorce because no good marriage ever ends in divorce, and they had a very good marriage.

Basketmouth and Elsie got married in 2010 and have since been blessed with three children.

Last year they marked their 11th wedding anniversary vowing to love each other till eternity. However, it turns out eternity was 2022.

Celebrity marriages, relationships and divorce have since divided opinions online following the development.