Basketmouth gives timeline for retirement

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

According to Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha alias Basketmouth, he will quit comedy in five years. His reason is he wants to focus on movies and series. The revelation came while appearing on Nigeria’s Lagos-based television news channel, TVC, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Basketmouth said he told his team he has five years left of cracking jokes after which he will cease to do it professionally. Then his energy will be invested in the things he would love to be remembered for, that has never been comedy but series and movies.

He has tried music, releasing two albums – Yabasi and Horoscopes. He also also been in movies – The Brotherhood and started Papaya Benji comedy series in late 2020 and Ghana Jollof in 2021.

In the same week, Basketmouth’s colleague, Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi, also revealed in an interview that he was considering quitting comedy after 16 years for political activism.

He said he has built a solid brand and platform that he seeks to use to address the economic plight of his people.

Omondi is going to leverage social media and not seek a political office, he said.  

