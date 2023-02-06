Monday, February 6, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News ‘Basiima Ogenze’, ex-VP Ssekandi says as he blasts people for showing true colours during worst storms
Top News

‘Basiima Ogenze’, ex-VP Ssekandi says as he blasts people for showing true colours during worst storms

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Umaru Kashaka

Former Vice-President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has said people show their true colours during the worst storms of life.

“It’s during the worst storms of your life that you will get to see the true colours of the people who say they care about you,” said in a tweet as he wished his followers a lovely Sunday, February 5.  

“You should do everything with a good heart and expect nothing in return, and you will never be disappointed. Lastly, seek respect, not attention. It lasts longer. Basiima ogenze (people remember to appreciate you when you are gone),” he added.

However, when self-exiled government critic Kakwenza Rukirabashaija replied to Ssekandi’s tweet and questioned him over the move taken by Parliament in 2005 to amend the Constitution to remove the presidential term limits, Ssekandi asked him not to underestimate him.

“Don’t underestimate me. I know more than I say, think more than I speak and notice more than you realise. I have seen it all. Have a good day,” Ssekandi, 81, told Kakwenza.

Ssekandi served as Vice-President of Uganda from 2011 to 2021, Speaker of Parliament from 2001 to 2011 and Deputy Speaker of Parliament from 1996 to 2001.

You may also like

Cindy cautions musicians on friendships

Ugandans hail Eddy Kenzo for Grammy appearance

Kenzo loses Grammy Award to South Africa’s Nomcebo Zikode

Mob lynches security guard who shot UPDF officer dead in bar fight

Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record, Styles wins for best album

Nile Breweries gets new boss, promises to double revenue

Diamond Platnumz’s song about Zuena

Diplock Segawa excites female MPs

Katikkiro’s words rejuvenated my spirit, says Chameleone

Grammys 2023 predictions: Burna Boy has slight edge over Kenzo

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.