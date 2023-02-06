‘Basiima Ogenze’, ex-VP Ssekandi says as he blasts people for showing true colours during worst storms

By Umaru Kashaka

Former Vice-President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has said people show their true colours during the worst storms of life.

“It’s during the worst storms of your life that you will get to see the true colours of the people who say they care about you,” said in a tweet as he wished his followers a lovely Sunday, February 5.

“You should do everything with a good heart and expect nothing in return, and you will never be disappointed. Lastly, seek respect, not attention. It lasts longer. Basiima ogenze (people remember to appreciate you when you are gone),” he added.

However, when self-exiled government critic Kakwenza Rukirabashaija replied to Ssekandi’s tweet and questioned him over the move taken by Parliament in 2005 to amend the Constitution to remove the presidential term limits, Ssekandi asked him not to underestimate him.

“Don’t underestimate me. I know more than I say, think more than I speak and notice more than you realise. I have seen it all. Have a good day,” Ssekandi, 81, told Kakwenza.

Ssekandi served as Vice-President of Uganda from 2011 to 2021, Speaker of Parliament from 2001 to 2011 and Deputy Speaker of Parliament from 1996 to 2001.