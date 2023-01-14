Barbie Kyagulanyi steals show at Spice Diana’s concert

By Kampala Sun Writer

Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Barbie is one of the individuals who hogged the limelight at Lugogo Cricket Oval during the Spice Diana concert on Friday.

It wasn’t her striking red outfit that drew the deafening cheers but rather her speech.

Ladies and gentlemen, I will speak briefly. My name is Barbara,” she started, smiling from ear to ear, inspiring applause from the revelers.

“I am here specifically to support my sister, my friend, my inspiration, the person I see a reflection of a strong woman — Spice Diana,” she said.

Barbie Kyagulanyi hands Spice Diana a bouquet of flowers. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

“Thank you very, very much for coming, all of you for coming out for her. I am very, very happy to see you. And you see this one you call your ka-Spice, the one who said she has the best legs in the country,” she said, inspiring more cheers and a smile from Spice Diana. .

” Spice, I want to thank you for being there for women in this country. Being there for needy children, visiting widows, taking care of the sick. Spice is there for anyone that needs help. I came here specifically to thank you and I also brought a gift.” She said.

The two are inseparable. In a recent interview when she discussed her relationship with Barbie Kyagulanyi, she said.

“Barbie has been my friend for a long time. We rarely meet but we talk all the time. People don’t know about how close we are but we always talk. I am happy we are friends,” she revealed

According to Spice Diana, Barbie has confessed to liking her (Spice Diana’s style) “She consults me on fashion. She has confessed that she loves my style. She is an amazing person and I am happy to be her friend. She is genuine and she is someone I can rely on,” she said.

Last year, the two made a stylish pair when they posed in matching outfit during Barbie Kyagulanyi’s birthday.

They both rocked racy black dresses with cut-out details that showed off their enviable curves. Spice Diana’s outfit featured a hip-high slit that revealed her toned legs.