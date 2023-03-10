Friday, March 10, 2023
Barbi Jay drops new love reggae song

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Paul Waiswa

Barbi Jay real name Buyinza Julius is over the moon upon the release of his latest audio reggae song titled Kadaali.

The love ballad is the second song off the singer’s maiden album titled Coming To You.

Barbi shared the video of the song to his different media socials. 

He produced Kadaali in his Makindye-based Reverb Studio.

The song was originally written by musician and songwriter Jamie Culture, before it was finally co-produced, mixed and mastered by Herbert Skills.

Barbi has produced his own songs at Reverb Studio, including Tombuuza, Loud Speaker, Nambi, Emergency, Mango Tree, Chocolate Gal and Sumbuusa.

