Bar owners face 10 years in prison over selling alcohol before midday

By Henry Sekanjako

Parliament has okayed the consideration of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill 2022, which if passed into law, prohibits bar owners from selling or offering for sale an alcoholic drink, before noon and beyond 6:00am.

According to the new Bill introduced by Tororo District Woman MP Sarah Opendi, offenders face 10 years imprisonment or a fine of sh20m or both punishments.

“A person shall not sell or offer for sale an alcoholic drink before noon and beyond 06:00am. A person who contravenes this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction, to a fine of not exceeding one thousand currency points or imprisonment for 10 years or both,” the Bill reads in part.

The World Health Organisation global status report, on alcohol and health of 2018, ranked Uganda among the top alcohol per capita consuming countries in Africa. It also ranked Uganda as the leading per capita consumer of alcohol in East Africa

Seeking leave of Parliament to introduce the new Bill to Parliament, Opendi said there is a need to regulate the hours of drinking alcohol, to avoid idleness.

“We have no capacity to stop people from drinking, but the Government can regulate. We should have drinking hours. You can drink after work,” Opendi said.

Opendi expressed concern that the harmful use of alcoholic drinks causes a high burden of disease and has significant social and economic consequences and often results in harm to other people such as family members, friends, coworkers and the greater society.

The World Health Organisation global status report, on alcohol and health of 2018, ranked Uganda among the top alcohol per capita consuming countries in Africa. It also ranked Uganda as the leading per capita consumer of alcohol in East Africa.

Defects

The Enguli (Manufacture and Licensing) Act, Cap 86, the Portable Spirits Act cap.97 and the Liquor Act cap 93 are obsolete laws having been enacted in the early 1960s and many new types of alcohol have been introduced to the market and circumstances have since changed which these laws do not address.

The Bill is divided into eight parts: Part two of the Bill contains provisions that prohibit the sale of alcoholic drinks without a licence, application for a licence and grant of a licence, duration of the licence renewals, appeal, types of licences and time for the sale of alcoholic drinks.

The new Bill also seeks to prohibit the sale of alcoholic drinks to passengers in a passenger service vehicle, specific persons like a law enforcement officer, a person below the age of 18 years, the sale of alcoholic drinks in sachets and the sale of adulterated alcoholic drinks.