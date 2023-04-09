Band music is here to stay-Mesach Ssemakula

By Hussein Kiganda

As the narrative that band music fell out of favour on the Ugandan musical scene continues to plant it’s roots into the audience, Mesach Semakula does not node to the reasoning of some music analysts and critics that the genre is gone for good.

Talking in an interview the “ntongo” hitmaker rubbished the critics’ analyses that Ugandan musicians who sing urban music and other new genres are better than those of band and that the old genre is yet to sleep for good.

To him, Band musicians make more money than other musicians and have invested the money wisely. He dared promoters to book band musicians on weekends to find out how busy they are with performances.

“People should stop the narrative that band music faded yet the likes of David Lutalo , Chris Evans and many others are keeping musicians in other genres up to speed with stiff competition. What you have to know is that band musicians do classics which always put them on the market minus outing songs back to back . To prove it, dare to call for a booking on weekends you will know how busy they are. This has helped them make money to invest in other businesses besides music,” Semakula said.

He noted that most of the band musicians have made side hustles that have always kept them financially afloat. While some of them have ventured into the restaurant and bar business, others have gone farming.

Semakula added that as band musicians invest money in businesses, many musicians in other genres have put most of there funds in doing expensive videos on low content music audios which require a back to back release to keep them relevant in the game .