Ban on filming, photography at Entebbe Airport ‘not new measure’ – UCAA

By Eddie Ssejjoba

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has commented on its latest move to place signposts banning filming or taking photos in the departure terminal of Entebbe International Airport.

“CAPTURING VIDEOS AND TAKING PHOTOS IS PROHIBITED” reads the message from the management of UCAA at the airport.

UCCA spokesperson Vianney Luggya said the ban is only serving to remind of the already existing rules at the airport.

“This is to clarify that the reminder message restricting photography and filming relates only to operational restricted or sensitive areas within the terminal building, such as security screening areas and equipment,” he said.

“This is not a new measure. Filming has always been restricted, and only takes place with prior permission.”

The ban comes days after sweeping changes, transfers and arrests were made by UCCA following public outcry over alleged cases of extortions, bribery and sabotage by airport staff against some travellers using Entebbe airport.

Many of the complaints against the suspects came with purported video evidence.

Some travellers claimed they missed their flights after failing to offer a bribe at the airport.

In the aftermath of the public outrage, works and transport minister Gen. Katumba Wamala announced new measures, including investigation of any reported cases of misconduct by airport staff.

Airport staffers are now required to wear name tags and are not permitted to carry cell phones while on duty.

‘Better passenger experience’

Meanwhile, in a statement, Luggya offered further explanation on the ban on filming and photography at the airport.

“Even journalists who access the terminal building for official coverage of activities first go through a formal clearance process before they can be allowed to take photos and videos of specific areas or activities.

“Recently, some people had unfortunately adopted a practice of filming the security screening process and equipment.

“We are committed to implementing measures for a better passenger experience, but airport security and safety of all travelers will not be compromised,” said the UCAA publicist.

“However, selfies and other memorable video moments may be undertaken in the departure concourse (pre-boarding and duty-free area) after the last security check or at the landside before accessing the security restricted area.”

The signpost at the departure terminal carries two messages.

While one side states the banning of taking videos and photos, the flipside asks the public to report cases of extortion and bribery to various authorities and telephone numbers provided for easy contact.

But people are now wondering how the complaints will be treated without evidence, which would include filming the culprits.