Thursday, April 13, 2023
Balunywa vows not to organise shows during Easter, Christmas & New Year

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya

Events Promoter Juma Balunywa has vowed not to organise any more music concerts during Easter, Christmas and the New Year.

“This year’s Easter shows are likely to be my last concerts organised by company Balunywa Promotions because I am fed of the pressure and the competition I face when I organise shows on these days,” he said during an a recent TV a local television on Easter Monday.

Balunywa added: “It’s not easy getting artistes during Easter, Christmas and the New Year period. That’s why many are given money, but later fail to show up at some events.”

He revealed that the other challenge he has faced during these times of the year is getting the venue and equipment for the shows, saying on such days, everyone organises an event.

