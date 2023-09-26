Chameleone/Bebe Cool battle loading, Balaam reveals

By Ahmad Muto

Events promoter Balaam Barugahara has disclosed that the music battle suggested by deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa between singers Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool is already in the pipeline.

He was responding to a post by Tayebwa, lashing out at critics that demanded that he concentrates on more pressing issues than suggesting music battles.

Balaam appealed to him to ignore the critics because the battle is already loading. “Rt Hon @Thomas_Tayebwa ignore, the battle is Loading.”

In Tayebwa’s long post, he argued that the music industry contributes a sizable chunk of Uganda’s GDP, but is a victim of neglect. “The global creative industry, according to Goldman Saachs is worth over $150bn. The Uganda Performance Rights Society estimates this industry to employ over 500,000 people by 2030 with revenues of Ugx 280bn. Currently, it contributes Ugx140bn to our economy. It stimulates our tourism sector with global stars such as @eddykenzoficial, @ghettokidsug, among others, selling Uganda to the world.”

Following Tayebwa’s tweet on Sunday, September 24, a number of X users suggested that the right person to organise the battle is Balaam. Masaka City Resident City Commissioner Hudu Hussein wrote: “@BalamAteenyiDr what are you still waiting for? Organize this concert…”