Balaam extends olive branch to singer Alien Skin

By Alex Balimwikungu

Promoter Balaam Barugahara has extended an olive branch to singer Patrick Mulwana aka Alien Skin amid his clash with Abbey Musinguzi (Abtex).

The beef between Abtex and Alien Skin stems from a “breach of contract”, where the former allegedly booked the latter for sh75m to perform at a concert this month.

However, Alien Skin, realising he was paid ‘peanuts’, pulled the plug and vowed not to perform, prompting Abtex to demand a refund of the money advanced in seven days.

Following the back and forth bickering, Balaam has joined the drama. He has extended an invite to Alien Skin to cross to his side if his misunderstandings with Abtex are not solved.

“I have not met him (Alien Skin) personally, but as an artiste, I am sure he has his own pressing issues. We should, therefore, listen to what is hurting him and not rush to judge him,” he said.

“The advice I can give to Alien Skin is that if he cannot work with the other person, he should come to me,” Balaam told reporters on Thursday morning, August 10.

“If they (Abtex) are not paying him well, he should come work with me, or KT, or any other promoter. He can also promote himself,” he said.

In a twist of events, Alien Skin has now announced that the Nkwacho Festival will now be held at Bobi Wine’s One Love Beach, Busabala in Wakiso and not Buloba Forest Park on Mityana Road.

The irony is that the change of venue comes just hours after he (Alien Skin) was perceived to have disrespected Bobi Wine and the National Unity Platform (NUP) in a TikTok video causing a rift among his fans.

The Fangone Forest Entertainment singer maintained that he is neutral, self-made and doesn’t subscribe to any political party.