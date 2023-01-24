Balaam events truck overturns, equipment destroyed

By Alfred Byenkya

Events promoter Balaam Barugahara of Balaam Marketing Agency is counting losses after one of his trucks got involved in an accident as they were returning from Sebei sub-region.

According to Balaam, the accident happened on the steep Sipi area, but the good news is that no one was killed.

“We lost no one in this accident. These are seeds of the revolution,” he posted on his Facebook account on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Bebe Cool and Balaam interacting before the arrival of Gen. Muhoozi in Kapchorwa. Photo by Javier Silas Omagor

Balaam also revealed that they are heading to Kigezi region and said the dates and the theme of the event will be communicated in the coming weeks.

He is the events organiser and promoter of the Muhoozi Kainerugaba project and was the organiser of his visit to the two regions recently.

In Sebei sub-region, Muhoozi and his team participated in a marathon that was held at Kapchorwa Boma Grounds on January 21, 2023.

After the marathon, he went to Mbale City at St. Andrew’s Cathedral Church and also donated sh20m to the ministry.

The First Son started doing countrywide tours in 2022 and has resumed them in 2023 as he seeks support for his presidential bid in the coming years.

Muhoozi has clearly stated that he is going to do everything to see that he succeeds his father, President Yoweri Museveni, who has been president of Uganda since 1986.