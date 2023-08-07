Monday, August 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Bajjo fumes as Police cancel Clever J’s Aero beach concert
Latest News

Bajjo fumes as Police cancel Clever J’s Aero beach concert

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun Writer

After successful concerts a the KCCA Grounds on Friday and Mukono on Saturday, singer Gerald Muwonge (Clever J) planned to crown the weekend with a performance at Aero Beach, Entebbe.

However, Uganda Police reportedly called off the concert, prompting the promoter Bajjo to cry foul.

Brandishing a letter dated 24th July 2023, , Bajjo claimed he wrote to the police prior to the event requesting security ahead of the event. He was shocked that they came from no where are ordered for machines to be switched off.

The Uganda Police, cancelled Aero Beach Entebbe concert, claiming they lacked adequate security and were therefore unprepared for the show.

You may also like

Kira Rotarians launch Cancer awareness Run

Best of Kampala: Nasty C replaces Kabz De Small as opening day...

PICTURES: All set for Clever J concert

Alien Skin’s Nkwacho Festival cancelled

Singer Grace Khan savages Prince Omar in leaked audios over dumping her

We don’t know of Frank Ntambi case against Gravity Omutujju – Patrick...

Karole Kasita geared up for “Just got paid” performance

Nakawa-Port Bell road to be closed for 15 days

Former manager of Big Trill, Leila Kayondo dead

Police officer arrested over alleged murder of civilian

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.