Bajjo fumes as Police cancel Clever J’s Aero beach concert

By Kampala Sun Writer

After successful concerts a the KCCA Grounds on Friday and Mukono on Saturday, singer Gerald Muwonge (Clever J) planned to crown the weekend with a performance at Aero Beach, Entebbe.

However, Uganda Police reportedly called off the concert, prompting the promoter Bajjo to cry foul.

Brandishing a letter dated 24th July 2023, , Bajjo claimed he wrote to the police prior to the event requesting security ahead of the event. He was shocked that they came from no where are ordered for machines to be switched off.

