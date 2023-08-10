Bajjo did not follow police guidelines on Clever J Entebbe concert, say Police

By Mariam Nakalema

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango has explained why singer Gerald Muwonge aka Clever J’s concert, organised by promoter Alphonse Bajjo, at Aero Beach in Entebbe on August 6 was cancelled.

Clever J had earlier had a successful concert at Lugogo KCCA Grounds on August 4 dubbed Eddogo Lyafuluka. The Entebbe concert was an extra one.

“Bajjo took the letter to the OC (officer in charge) Entebbe late on that day of the concert at August 6, 2023 at around 11:00am, which is not expected of event organisers now days,” Onyango said.

He explained that following the unfortunate New Year event at Freedom City on Entebbe Road, where several people were injured and lives were lost, they set new directives on organisation of concerts.

“If you have a concert, you should inform the Police before the date or five days before the concert, which helps the security to check the place. We’ll give you guidelines on what to follow, so on that matter, why Bajjo’s concert did not take place was his fault for not following the guidelines, yet I think he knew that the instructions changed,” Onyango said.

Bajjo is adamant that he followed the Police guidelines and is now demanding that the Police compensate him for cancelling his concert. He has threatened to take them to court.