Thursday, August 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Bajjo did not follow police guidelines on Clever J Entebbe concert, say Police
Lifestyle

Bajjo did not follow police guidelines on Clever J Entebbe concert, say Police

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango has explained why singer Gerald Muwonge aka Clever J’s concert, organised by promoter Alphonse Bajjo, at Aero Beach in Entebbe on August 6 was cancelled.

Clever J had earlier had a successful concert at Lugogo KCCA Grounds on August 4 dubbed Eddogo Lyafuluka. The Entebbe concert was an extra one. 

“Bajjo took the letter to the OC (officer in charge) Entebbe late on that day of the concert at August 6, 2023 at around 11:00am, which is not expected of event organisers now days,” Onyango said.

He explained that following the unfortunate New Year event at Freedom City on Entebbe Road, where several people were injured and lives were lost, they set new directives on organisation of concerts.

“If you have a concert, you should inform the Police before the date or five days before the concert, which helps the security to check the place. We’ll give you guidelines on what to follow, so on that matter, why Bajjo’s concert did not take place was his fault for not following the guidelines, yet I think he knew that the instructions changed,” Onyango said. 

Bajjo is adamant that he followed the Police guidelines and is now demanding that the Police compensate him for cancelling his concert. He has threatened to take them to court.

You may also like

Rwandan singer Element on why Ugandan music is more popular in their...

The European soccer season is here, buy your man his favourite team...

Ugandans puzzled by Miss Tanzania winner with Kiganda-sounding name

Lawyer Shivan Alinda responds to street preaching criticism

Drama Review: Let’s talk, Man to Man

Gravity Omutujju denies punching blogger

Azadi Ash: The Briton shaking Ugandan film industry

Stay in your areas, Balaam tells upcountry musicians

Bell Chief Enjoyments Officer challenge taken to office

Critic bashes filmmakers over multitasking on sets

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.