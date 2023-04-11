Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Top News

Bahati questions wife over sharing private conversation

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan singer Bahati is not happy with his wife, Diana Marua, for sharing their private WhatsApp conversation with her followers on Instagram. The conversation, he said, was meant to be between them.

Bahati shared his disappointment on Instagram on Tuesday, April 11, posting: “Lakini si hiii ni private matter. Unapost Whyyy?”

Far from what you can possibly imagine, it was a message expressing love for his wife, and praising her for being a mother to their children.

The WhatsApp message read: “Babe, just here thinking about you. Thinking of how I love you and love seeing you happy. Thinking of how my kids got the best mother in the whole world and how my world is not the same without you. I just wanna remind you that you’re forever mine and I will forever do whatever I can to see you happy. May God always protect you for me and for sure I can’t wait to see us grow old together. Thank you for taking care of our angel Malaika… Thank you for being my better half… Thank you for being part of my life. I love you Diana… Good night.”

The singer received his reply on Instagram with the rest of us: “Waking up to this message is the most beautiful thing ever I love you soooo sooo much @BahatiKenya. Thank you for trusting me to be part of your life’s journey. Thank you for loving me more every day. Thank you for being my peace, my strength, my comfort, and my happiness. I’m excited to be doing life with you every day. I LOVE YOU, KAANA KA’LUCIA.”

Diana, a content creator and rapper, is in the habit of documenting their household, but this is the first time her husband, real name Kevin Bahati Kioko, has shown discomfort with her posts, at least in public.

