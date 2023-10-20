Friday, October 20, 2023
Bahati gifts fiancée Diana Range Rover for seventh anniversary

By Ahmad Muto

Just days after paying bride price, Kenyan singer Kevin Kioko alias Bahati has maintained the effort, dispensing seven gifts to Diana Marua, the mother of their three children, to mark seven years together as he promised. Paying bride price was gift number five.

On Thursday, October 19, Bahati surprised Diana with a Range Rover that has been estimated to be worth sh400m.

Over 20,000 people watched on YouTube as Bahati delivered the gift.

On Instagram, there was a video of the couple draped in blue with the caption, “My Love @Diana_Marua I don’t want to say a lot, but for now, just enjoy this small gift… Anniversary Gift No.7  …”

In the video, Bahati, standing by Diana’s side with her eyes closed, says: “One of the reasons I want to give you the best is because I always want you to have the best. And because of that I think it’s time I give you gift number 7, a small gift to say thank you for being with me, supporting me and choosing me for the last seven years.”

On her Instagram, Diana wrote a long post thanking Bahati for the gift.

“I haven’t cried like this in a long time. This is not normal. This is FAVOR. This is God’s doing in my life. This is Him wiping my tears, this is Him manifesting for me everything I prayed for. This is Him saying, ‘I told you I’ll make it beautiful in my own time.’

“I lived life feeling so unworthy and incapable. Admiring other peoples relationships and Sometimes I used to ask God, Kwani Mimi siwezi kuwa Mtu wa Mtu, proudly bila kufichwa??? It’s my story and I hope I inspire someone who feels like they’re in this space,” she added.

Diana and Bahati share three children together, plus two adopted children.

Bahati also has another child from a previous relationship with Kenyan gospel singer Yvette Obura.

