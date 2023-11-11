BAFTA winning actor Adjani Salmon visits Uganda

By Alfred Byenkya

UK based Jamaican actor,writer and director Adjani Salmon visited Uganda on a private visit that was sponsored by the British Council and the Ugandan Germany Cultural Society

He landed in Uganda in the first week of November,2023 and used his visit to do two film master classes one at the British High Commission and the other at the Ugandan Germany Cultural Society which was attended by 23 Ugandan film students

The Screenwriting Masterclasses were a full success and equipped the students with the secrets of good storytelling and helped them develop their own ideas.

He is best known for his television series Dreaming Whilst Black, which won the Royal Television Society 2022 Breakthrough Award and The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award for Emerging Talent, Screen International Star of Tomorrow

Adjani gives tips during the masterclass. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

According to his background,he was born and raised in Jamaica and relocated to the United Kingdom in 2011 where he studied and graduated with an Masters of Arts in Directing films from the Met Film School.

On Friday 10th,November,2023, two of his episodes of the BBC series ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ were screened at the Ugandan Germany Cultural Society and used this opportunity to interact with the audience that watched his films

He said that he left Jamaica and relocated to the United Kingdom because he wanted to study and get knowledge from the best film schools in the country

“ I had two options of studying abroad. One was the USA and another one was UK but I chose UK because I wanted to study from London and also begin my film career from there,” he said

He said that the beginning of his acting career wasn’t easy because he lacked resources to start his productions but this didn’t stop him from perusing his dream of being a film star and urged Ugandan students to do whatever they can to make it in the film industry because its profitable

He disclosed that he has worked with a UK based Ugandan actress called Babirye Bukirwa,who featured in one of the episodes of Dreaming Whilst Black.