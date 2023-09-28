Thursday, September 28, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Bad Black demands DNA test with soccer star
Editor's Picks

Bad Black demands DNA test with soccer star

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Zulaika Iqra Nakato

Uganda’s biggest kiss and tell celebrity, Shanita Namuyimbwa, a.k.a bad black is in ranting mode again.  

In her latest spat, she wants a DNA test done with former Ugandan Cranes international Eugene Ssepuuya over the paternity of her 12-year-old daughter, Davina.

According to Bad Black, she and the Cranes star, now 40, who plied his trade in Serbia, were once an item.   He chanced on her in a night club and exchanged contacts. A few movie dates later, they got intimate.

Over the years, Bad Black has fronted renowned fashionista Kim Swagga as the paternal father of her daughter Davina. She however has had a change of heart.

Former Cranes star Eugene Sseppuya allegedly had a fling with Bad Black. File Photo

 She reckons that if she is to take her daughter’s height into consideration, there is no way the diminutive Kim Swagga can be her father

She has also severally expressed her disappointment with Kim Swagger, for not fulfilling his fatherly obligations in his daughter’s life.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Bad Black has stripped Kim Swagga of the parental rights of her daughter Davina, claiming that it was done inadvertently.

in a video Bad Black shared on her socials, she recounts being in a romantic relationship with Eugene Sseppuya in mid-2011, before giving birth to Davina in May 2012.

Bad Black has pleaded with Eugene Sseppuya who currently dwells in Serbia, to come for a DNA test with her daughter Davina. She also vowed to engage in a fist fight with Kim Swagger for being a dead-beat dad.

You may also like

Diamond’s mother, baby mama reconcile on birthday, Zuchu warned

Canadian based singer to launch album in Uganda

AFCON 2027: What’s bothering Ugandan and Kenyan football fans?

Chameleone, Bebe Cool ready for music battle

Chameleone/Bebe Cool battle loading, Balaam reveals

GNL’s ‘Hustle and Motivate’ up for Grammys consideration

Bruno K taunts Dorah in new song

Speaker Tayebwa triggers music fans with Chameleone/Bebe Cool battle suggestion

Bruno K drags Dorah to court over defamation

Ugandan singer Laika, Harmonize ink matching tattoos

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.