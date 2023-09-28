Bad Black demands DNA test with soccer star

By Zulaika Iqra Nakato

Uganda’s biggest kiss and tell celebrity, Shanita Namuyimbwa, a.k.a bad black is in ranting mode again.

In her latest spat, she wants a DNA test done with former Ugandan Cranes international Eugene Ssepuuya over the paternity of her 12-year-old daughter, Davina.

According to Bad Black, she and the Cranes star, now 40, who plied his trade in Serbia, were once an item. He chanced on her in a night club and exchanged contacts. A few movie dates later, they got intimate.

Over the years, Bad Black has fronted renowned fashionista Kim Swagga as the paternal father of her daughter Davina. She however has had a change of heart.

Former Cranes star Eugene Sseppuya allegedly had a fling with Bad Black. File Photo

She reckons that if she is to take her daughter’s height into consideration, there is no way the diminutive Kim Swagga can be her father

She has also severally expressed her disappointment with Kim Swagger, for not fulfilling his fatherly obligations in his daughter’s life.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Bad Black has stripped Kim Swagga of the parental rights of her daughter Davina, claiming that it was done inadvertently.

in a video Bad Black shared on her socials, she recounts being in a romantic relationship with Eugene Sseppuya in mid-2011, before giving birth to Davina in May 2012.

Bad Black has pleaded with Eugene Sseppuya who currently dwells in Serbia, to come for a DNA test with her daughter Davina. She also vowed to engage in a fist fight with Kim Swagger for being a dead-beat dad.