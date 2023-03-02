Azziad Nasenya slammed over lewd TikTok content

By Ahmad Muto

Sensational Kenyan influencer and Tiktok content creator Azziad Nasenya became a subject of harsh criticism this week after an avid consumer of content on the Chinese App accused her of creating content that does not add value to society, the reason she has not considered following her.

A one Brenda Makena particularly pointed out Nasenya’s dress code and content that she noted are sexualised, and her videos devoid of educative content.



“The reason why I don’t follow Azziad on any of her socials is because her content is over-sexualised and there’s nothing to learn or any value added from anything she posts. Call me a hater, but it’s the truth,” tweeted Makena.

Nasenya (@AzziadNasenya) clapped back, asking Makena to stay in her lane and not choke on content she should not be consuming.

“You do you, boo. Don’t ever let anyone force you to do what you don’t like. Stick to your lane and run your race.”



Nasenya got her breakthrough in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown when her video dancing to the hit song Utawezana by Mejja and Femi One went viral with multiple shares across social media platforms. Her waist, particularly stood out and since then, that became her career.

She has 2.5 million followers on the Tiktok and total likes of 42.3 million.

Nasenya was recently appointed to Kenya’s Creatives Technical Committee by the youth affairs, sports and arts cabinet secretary, Ababu Namwamba.

However, Kenyan politician, Robert Alai challenged the appointment, stating that Nasenya’s competence, especially knowledge on the creative economy, is not solid.