Azawi’s ‘Majje’ named among best 100 songs of 2022 on Apple Music

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

On Independence Day of 2021, Swangz Avenue musician Azawi dropped her African Music album. It trended on different music streaming platforms and topped countdowns on mainstream media platforms, both local and globally.

The African Music album, which has over three million streams on different channels, featured songs like My Year, Majje, Slow Dancing and Bamututte.

Well, Apple Music has now ranked Majje that features rapper Fik Fameica among the top 100 best songs of 2022. This is the second year Majje has been constantly named by Apple Music.

Apple Music is a music, audio and video streaming service developed by Apple Inc, where users select music to stream to their device on-demand.

On top of that, Azawi has been named one of the most streamed musicians on Spotify, an audio streaming and media services provider and one of the largest music streaming service providers.

In 2021, Azawi was named by MTV Base among the top artistes to watch out for in 2022.

Azawi, real name Priscilla Zawedde, was officially signed to Swangz Avenue record label on November 1, 2019.

