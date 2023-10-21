Azawi’s leaves fans awestruck at ‘Sankofa’ album launch concert

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Singer Azawi took the stage by storm at the Kampala Serena Hotel during her Sankofa album launch concert on October 20, 2023. The air in Victoria Hall was thick with excitement and the venue packed with fans as they awaited her grand entrance.

As the clock neared 9:00pm, the excitement reached fever pitch and the spotlight illuminated the stage, revealing Azawi dressed perfectly in her Ankara outfit and high boots.

She had an aura of confidence as she took her place on the stage for her second concert in her career.

Azawi opened her first session with her hit song, Champion From Africa and the audience erupted into cheers.

Her powerful and soulful voice echoed through the hall, as she effortlessly moved to the beat, captivating the audience with her magnetic performance.

During her performance of Lo Fit, Azawi was joined by a group of cultural dancers. Their graceful and energetic moves added a vibrant and dynamic element to the concert, creating a memorable visual spectacle for the audience.

Azawi continued to enrapture the crowd with songs like Ten Over Ten, Omwenge, Fwa Fwa and Slow Dancing. Her versatile voice and stage charisma left no doubt that she is a goddess in the music industry.

As the first session concluded, Azawi took a short break and surprised the audience by introducing the talented female rapper, Keko, to the stage.

Keko’s hit song How We Do It was met with thunderous applause from the crowd, and she delivered an unforgettable joint performance.

The second session of the concert was just as thrilling as the first.

Azawi performed songs like Married Man, Money and My Year. She also brought out Elijah Kitaka for their collaboration, Go Harder. Elijah then treated the crowd to his own songs, Ndi Wuwo and Nothing, which had the audience dancing and singing along.

The evening was intimate and cosy, opening with a captivating performance by Zafaran, Swangz Avenue’s latest musical sensation. Her hit singles Matala and Sweetheart set the perfect mood, warming up the eager crowd for what was about to unfold.

Elijah Kitaka Zafaran

Azawi amazed the audience as she performed all her sessions live with her talented Double Black band, creating a seamless and high-energy experience for everyone in attendance.

The third and final session of the concert was a crescendo of musical brilliance. Azawi delighted her fans with songs like Quinamino, Bamutute Da, Repeat It, Party Mood, Summer Bae featuring Jamaican superstar Koshens off her latest Sankofa album.

However, the climax of the night arrived when Azawi invited Fik Fameica to join her on stage, and together, they performed their anthem Majje, a song that emerged from a collaborative effort between Azawi, Fik Fameica, and Guinness as part of the Black Shines Brightest Campaign.

Socialite Judith Heard and singer Iryn Namubiru

“The show was exceptional, I mean Azawi has continued to prove time and time again that passion, commitment, consistency and collaboration goes along way which is what we at Guinness are all about,” said Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Guinness brand manager.

As the clock ticked past midnight, the event came to a spectacular end.



Azawi had given her all, and the crowd’s energy was still soaring. Her performance was a true testament to her growing success, and her fans left Serena Hotel with their hearts full and their voices hoarse from singing along.