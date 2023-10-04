Azawi treats fans and journalists to ‘Sankofa’ album listening party

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Singer Azawi’s album Sankofa is set to be released on October 9. Last evening, Tuesday, October 3, a select group of individuals from the public and the media were treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the album, organised in collaboration with Guinness Uganda, at Kibo Lounge in Naguru, Kampala.

The Swangz Avenue singer became synonymous with Guinness, after championing the brand’s Black Shines Brightest campaign, an initiative designed to champion collaboration within the creative community.

The album Sankofa carries profound symbolism, emphasising the act of reflecting on the past to shape the future. With over 14 meticulously curated tracks, Sankofa promises to be a masterpiece, a harmonious blend of melodies and stories interwoven with finesse.

“I was going through a very difficult time in a creative’s life. I had writer’s block and I was drowning. I needed something to tickle my creative juices and I turned to my mentors Julius (Kyazze) and Benon (Mugumbya), who advised me to take time and visit my past self, reflect and do the things that Zawedde was, hence the album Sankofa. In this album, I get to be vulnerable and share my vulnerability with my fans,” said Azawi aka Priscilla Zawedde during the listening session.

Singer Azawi and Swangz Avenue’s Benon Mugumbya addressing guests at the ‘Sankofa’ album listening party at Kibo Lounge in Naguru, Kampala on October 3, 2023. Photo by Ranell Dickson Nsereko

On her upcoming album, Azawi collaborated with international musicians, composers, and producers. She collaborated with Jamaica’s Konshens, Kenya’s Sauti Sol, Mike Kayihura and Elijah Kitaka on the album, with production credits of Ugandan Bangar Boi, Artin Pro, Steve Keys and Ghanaian producer Groovy World, who inspired the album title Sankofa.

Each song takes listeners on a journey of some of Azawi’s most vulnerable moments, providing not just musical notes, but also a heartfelt voyage through meaningful lyrics and captivating sounds.

Singer Azawi takes a picture with a guest at the ‘Sankofa’ album listening party at Kibo Lounge in Naguru, Kampala on October 3, 2023. Photo by Ranell Dickson Nsereko

One of the standout songs is Champion from Africa, a song she says was inspired by her fans’ love.

“I read my fans’ social media comments and they motivate me. It makes me remember why I do what I do. When I feel down and lacking, those comments make me remember that I am actually a star,” Azawi said.