Azawi still excited about result of dental surgery two years later

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Priscilla Zawedde popularly known as Azawi no longer just says ‘cheese’, but opens her entire dental formula. She is yet to get over her dental makeover two years ago.

Signed to Swangz Avenue four years ago with a dental formula that kept her away from smiling even when her career was going great, she considered surgery in late 2020 and subtly revealed it on social media to the awe of her fans.

It is now 2022, and she is still excited about it as if it happened yesterday.

On her socials, Azawi shared a photo with her dental surgeon, smiling ear to ear, teeth out with the caption: “My annual dental check up with my dentist. Thank you.”

Azawi is happy that she can smile in meetings, sing with her mouth wide open and smile every time she meets industry stakeholders and her fans worldwide.

Her old photos show small teeth with a sizable diastema (tooth gap) while the post-surgery ones show brighter teeth without a diastema, a stark difference as if two different people.

Since joining Swangz Avenue, the resources invested in branding and image consultancy to give her a new star image, divorcing it from the songwriter she was is very telling.