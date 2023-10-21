Azawi ready for album music battle

By Ahmad Muto

Perhaps you had not imagined that the music battle bug is everywhere and no artiste is safe. Faced with the challenge, singer Priscilla Zawedde alias Azawi has warmed up to the idea, but there is a catch.

She said if she is to battle any local artiste musically, it should be about music albums and Extended Plays (EPs). Azawi’s argument is that it is only then that it will benefit the individual artistes and the industry instead of just the vibe associated with music battles.

“If the battle is about releasing albums and EPs, I will go for it and not just go on stage to give vibes. Even back in the day, the battle of hip hop artistes were through music. You drop a diss track, I also drop. Even the fans enjoyed that. When the battle is about music, it makes you work harder. Guys motivate you to go back to studio. I like battles that are about the reason we are here that is music,” she said during an interview on a local TV.

Azawi so far has two albums to her name – African Music and Sankofa. She explained that the former was for the local market and stood no chance of having an international star like Jamaica’s Konshens on any of the songs. But the latter, she said, was made with the continent in mind; a song like Summer Bae that features Konshens.

Two weeks ago during an interview, Azawi said Ugandan artistes just look for that one hit song and rush to organise a concert, and that it has frustrated the development of music album culture.