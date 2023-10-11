Azawi backs Alien Skin style of music

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Azawi has observed that if she had listened to Alien Skin’s music when he had just hit, she would have dismissed him because of his style.

She noted that art has evolved, which is the reason Alien, with his different vibe, has become big.

His lyrical content that critics find shallow, Azawi noted, is effortlessly relatable.

“If you listen to his lyrics, they are very relatable. And he makes no artistic effort to sound unique, he just sings as it is. Any artiste that comes with a new vibe gets my attention. Being able to withstand all the critics and succeed is why I give Alien a lot of respect,” said Azawi.

The Lo Fit singer made the remarks while appearing on a local TV station to explain the evolution of music.

She noted that to become successful musically today, one no longer needs to tick the boxes because Ugandans have developed new tastes, the reason they consume a lot of foreign music.