Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Azawi backs Alien Skin style of music
Entertainment

Azawi backs Alien Skin style of music

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Azawi has observed that if she had listened to Alien Skin’s music when he had just hit, she would have dismissed him because of his style.

She noted that art has evolved, which is the reason Alien, with his different vibe, has become big.

His lyrical content that critics find shallow, Azawi noted, is effortlessly relatable.

“If you listen to his lyrics, they are very relatable. And he makes no artistic effort to sound unique, he just sings as it is. Any artiste that comes with a new vibe gets my attention. Being able to withstand all the critics and succeed is why I give Alien a lot of respect,” said Azawi.   

The Lo Fit singer made the remarks while appearing on a local TV station to explain the evolution of music.

She noted that to become successful musically today, one no longer needs to tick the boxes because Ugandans have developed new tastes, the reason they consume a lot of foreign music.

You may also like

YouTube honours Hyper Kids Africa seven months after 6ix9ine video

Irene Ntale, Janzi Band give SMACK League attendees a night to remember

Utake show: Revellers inconvenienced by Independence Day dignitaries

Ugandan movie ‘Nambi’ scoops award in Belgium

Music Battle: Biggie Events boss reveals Chameleone, Bebe Cool asked for sh2B...

Keko pins weight gain on Covid-19

Singer Matic Rymz releases another song ‘Nyabo Wa Ssebo’

Henry Tigan reignites UMA, UNMF comparison

Matatu Film Stage returns after four-year hiatus

Diamond can do whatever he wants to do – Zuchu after Tanasha...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!