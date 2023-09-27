Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Azawi asks Tayebwa to divert funds from Bebe/Chamilli battle to young artistes

by Editorial Team
By Mariam Nakalema

On Sunday, September 24, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa took to X to suggest a musical battle between singers Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool.

“I am relishing a live performance battle between these two titans of Uganda’s music industry. Whoever can organize it has my full support,” he captioned a photo of the two singers on X.

Tayebwa had earlier attended the Sheebah Karungi versus Cindy Sanyu battle at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Friday, September 15, 2023 in the company of his wife.

Through their social media platforms, Bebe Cool and Chameleone have agreed to the battle.

Now Swangz Avenue artiste Priscilla Zawedde, stage name Azawi, has given her opinion on the musical showdown.

During a TV interview on September 26, she said there was no need for the battle, reasoning that it would instead only create divisions in the industry. 

The Lo Fit singer asked Tayebwa to use the money that he would have otherwise injected into the battle to nurture young talents.

She said the Sheebah/Cindy battle did not add to the industry even though the two artistes gained financially.

