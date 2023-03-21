Awilo Longomba to release 10-track album this year

By Alfred Byenkya

Congolese singer and dancer Awilo Longomba has announced that he will be releasing a 10-track music album this year.

He said the Made in Congo album is being made by different producers in his home country, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Awilo, who relocated to the UK, said he returned to the DR Congo to make his album because it’s where the producers that understand his style of music live and that he is excited to work with them again.

In a recent social media post, he said his fans will not be disappointed because he has packaged the album well.

“It’s for the first time in my career that I am making a 100% music album in my country DRC. That’s a 10-song album with a few collaborations. I assure you that you will not be disappointed. See you soon,” he wrote.

Awilo started his singing career in the late 1990s after quitting drumming in the 1980s and 1990s Congolese music group called Loketo.

The Congolese music legend performed in Uganda at Kampala Serena Hotel in April, 2019.