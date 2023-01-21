Aviation staffer arrested after social media outrage – UCAA

By Julius Luwemba

One member of staff of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) was reportedly arrested Friday, January 20, after viral videos showing cases of alleged extortion of money from passengers at Entebbe International Airport sparked public outrage.

In a statement, UCCA said it “does not condone such acts and where such incidents have happened, it is highly regrettable and unacceptable”.

Olive Birungi Lumonya, the UCAA deputy director general, told a press briefing at the airport that the member was detained Friday morning.

She revealed neither the name of the arrested person nor the specific charges that are preferred against them.

Lumonya said from the year 2020 to date, 26 staff from various agencies have either been suspended, terminated or subjected to other disciplinary measures after complaints being raised against them.

UCAA has also reinstated the enforcement of a 2021 directive which barred all airport stakeholders from using private mobile phones while on duty.

It was also resolved that after a passenger has gone past immigration on departure, recalling or offloading them for any reason would only take place with the express permission of the general manager or director airports and aviation security.

It is hoped this will address the cases of extortion, which includes passengers being reportedly picked off aircraft before departure.

Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita Gowa, the director for citizenship and immigration control, emphasised the need for all airport staff to wear name tags for easy identification.

Early 2022, UCAA drafted a customer service charter aimed at enforcing customer care services at Entebbe airport, among other aerodromes.

Chris Muhango, a trainer in customer services, said airport customer service is all about interacting with travellers at all points of the airport and improving their overall experience.

“It also involves providing support to travellers with their bookings, reservations, processing boarding passes, managing check-ins and required clearings among others.”