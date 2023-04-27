Audience voting awards don’t benefit filmmakers – Patriq Nkakalukanyi

By Hussein Kiganda

Actor Patriq Nkakalukanyi, known for his performance in Tembele, Uganda’s first Oscars-eligible movie, has criticised organisers of awards and campaigns, where the public is required to vote for contestants.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun, Nkakalukanyi suggested that such events are promotional tools for organisers to advance their agendas, rather than benefiting filmmakers.

According to him, awards should be given to deserving individuals, not those with thousands of social media friends who have not even seen their work.

“It makes no sense to ask people who have no idea about the type of work I do to vote for me to win an award. I don’t act for publicity. I want to win based on the work, not because I have over 50k friends on FB,” Nkakalukanyi said.

He contended that if someone has to beg and plead for an award, they don’t deserve it in the first place.

While acknowledging his nomination in the Best Actor in A Drama (Movie/TV Series) category for Tembele at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, Nkakalukanyi argued that the awards favour countries with high populations and low data costs, giving Nigeria an unfair advantage.

“I always say those “vote me” campaigns become marketing tools for the organisers of these things. But I am not desperate to be the best at anything in this world. I’m happy about the nomination though,” he said about his nomination at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Nkakalukanyi was nominated in the category of Best Actor in A Drama (Movie/ TV Series) for his role in the movie Tembele. He is competing against nine Nigerian actors; Tope Todela (All The Colours If The World Are Between Black And White), Tobi Bakre (Brotherhood), Richard Mofe Damijo (Four Four Forty-Four), O. C Ukeje (Blackmail), Femi Adebayo (King Of Thieves), Daniel Etim Effiong (Kofa), Chimezie Imo (Choke), Chidi Mokeme (Shanty Town), and Blossom Chukwujekwu (The Trade).