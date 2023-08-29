Audience perception of film content needs to be changed, says UCC boss

By Hussein Kiganda

The acting executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, has called upon stakeholders in the film industry to collaboratively endeavor to alter the perception of potential buyers of Ugandan film content. This initiative aims to promote Uganda’s film market both locally and globally.

In response to a news article published by New Vision on August 27, 2023, about Uganda’s success at the Kaduna International Film Festival in Nigeria, where Ugandan filmmakers clinched five awards, various film enthusiasts shared their perspectives on the significance of this achievement to the nation.

On Twitter, a renowned film critic by the name of Kulisi commented that the victory held little importance, as the winning movies lacked popularity within the country. In his view, this indicated that Ugandan filmmakers would rely solely on festivals as their primary selling point.

In response to Kulisi’s critique, Sewankambo put forth the argument that improving the perception of Uganda’s films would present a more viable solution to the challenge of their unpopularity. She contended that the win signaled recognition of Uganda’s enhancement in quality compared to neighboring East African countries and the rest of the continent.

“We do need to work on the perception of the local and foreign audience to our local films, TV dramas and documentaries so that we grow the market for our audio visual products as we empower creatives to regard content as a business and improving also distribution channels,” Sewankambo said.

“Such wins though demonstrate the strides in quality and skill/workmanship that our Ugandan film industry has attained in comparison to regional and international benchmark. An achievement that indeed merits our celebration.”

When asked about the commission’s strategy for altering audience perceptions regarding Uganda’s film content, the UCC boss emphasised that it would necessitate the combined efforts of all filmmakers in the country, as well as the involvement of all Ugandans, as this transformation could not be achieved by the commission alone.

Despite her submission, Mzee Bwanika, the general secretary of Pearlwood, the umbrella body for filmmakers in the country, suggested that achieving this change would be possible if Ugandans were determined to work towards it. He tweeted, “In life, nothing is achievable until there is a will to. We could be way to far if there was a will. We shall be in the same state for the next decade(s) until we cease wanting change to working for a change. We’re authors of our history.”