Audience celebrates Chameleone’s excellence at Cricket Oval

By Ivan Kabuye

Lugogo Cricket Oval bowed down to Jose chameleon’s concert-themed Gwanga Mujje.

Gossip no more, Filling up Lugogo isn’t for the mediocre artist, even the number couldn’t decide the big turnup for Gwanga Mujje concert.

Gwanga mujje attracted revellers from all walks of life and the neighboring countries of East Africa.

Jose Chameleon performing at his maiden concert Gwanga Mujje on Friday 24th February 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

Dead men tell no tales, Lugogo cricket grounds were of no breathing space as it filled to capacity.

Appearing in panther shiny silk clothes amidst heavy chants and cheers from the crowds, Jose Chameleon was in disbelief of what was in his sight.

Revellers getting excited as they enjoy the energetic performances from Jose Chameleon at his maiden concert Gwanga Mujje on Friday 24th February 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

All lights went off at exactly 9:20 pm, silence embraced the grounds, it was the coarse voice “anhhaa” rwaaa” that awakened the crowds to getting wild with lots of chants and cheers

As soon as the lights got back, the legendary king, Uganda’s best export item as he calls himself not to forget the Golden part stepped on stage.

Pallaso performing at Gwanga Mujje concert on Friday 24th February 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

He started off with the golden days taking revellers back into the 1990s Dorotia hits, Nekolela mali, Kipapewo , Shedaza dunia among others as he completed his first half of the performance before coming to the current hits such as Forever.

A reveller having her moments as she enjoys and dances to Chameleon’s songs while he performs on Friday 24th February 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

Coming back on stage, Chameleon introduced, Jackie Chandiru the Acholi’s pride, and performed alongside her their collabo song Going on.

As the crowds got hyped and warmed up, Chameleon later introduced his brothers’ weasel and pallaso who they first had a tight hug before performing.

Weasle performed 4 songs while Pallaso did 2, Midway through the performance, Chameleon thanked his fans for turning up in big numbers and shaming his haters.

Revellers getting having fun as they enjoy the energetic performances from Jose Chameleon at his maiden concert Gwanga Mujje on Friday 24th February 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

He went on to claim that he is a testimony of Gods’ blessing and existence.

“I should have now been dead, but am alive, I have a job to do, you should stop intimidating me” . says Chameleonw

Chameleone went ahead to thank his father for showing up for his concert as he had stopped attending his shows ten years ago, not to leave out his mother.

The situation got intense and emotional as Fenon events surprised chameleon with a memory lane from his children who wished him a successful concert and told him how much they loved him.

As it clocked to midnight, Bebe Cool came up on stage with his Bogolako hit , in between the performance, Bebe Cool paused a bit to praise Chameleone and promised to always give him his back whenever he wants it..

Other artists who perfomwed include Zex bilangilangi, Navio, Mesarch Ssemakula and Mudra.

Jose chameleon closed his one-man show at exactly 1:30 with Gime gime song amidst cheering crowds that went home contented