Monday, November 14, 2022
Attack on Kyanja Police post foiled

by Editorial Team
By Stuart Yiga

Another Police post at Kensington was attacked in the wee hours of Monday morning, November 14, at Kyanja, Nakawa Division, Kampala district just a few metres away from where Muslim Cleric Muhammad Kigejjogejjo was assassinated. 

The 2:00am attack comes just weeks after another Police was attacked in Busiika.

Apparently, no gun was stolen and no Police officer was injured despite the exchange of gunfire between the Police and the attackers. 

The Police have now sealed off the scene of crime. Stuart Yiga captured the photos below 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼

